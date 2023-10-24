(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District will have some station closures this weekend as modifications are being made for its new low-floor light rail trains.

According to SacRT, modifications will be made at its station platform at the Starfire Station in the Rosemont area. The station will be closed on Oct. 28 and 29 due to the construction of the agency’s Light Rail Modernization Project.

A bus bridge will be in place for riders taking the Gold Line route between the Watt/Manlove and Butterfield stations. Riders will be able to take the bus bridge from the start of service on Saturday through 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tiber Station, located between the Butterfield and Starfire stations, will also be closed.

According to SacRT, here’s when the bus bridges begin and end on the Gold Line:

•First bus at Butterfield Station (toward Historic Folsom Station) — 5:50 a.m.

•First bus at Watt/Manlove Station (toward Sacramento Valley Station) — 5:19 a.m.

•Last bus at Butterfield (toward Folsom Station) — 11:50 p.m.

•Last bus at Watt/Manlove Station (toward Sacramento Valley Station) — 11:19 p.m.

What is the Light Rail Modernization Project?

SacRT is in the process of its Light Rail Modernization Project, which will modify the agency’s current light rail system with new low-floor light rail vehicles, updated station platforms and a “passing track” in Folsom.

The project includes the purchase of new low-floor light rail vehicles and converting stations to accommodate the new vehicles.

The “passing track” will be installed between Parkshore Drive and Bidwell Street in Folsom. The track will operate a 15-minute service between Sunrise and Historic Folsom stations, rather than the existing 30-minute service.

Officials expect the project to be completed by spring 2024.