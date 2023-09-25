(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering free rides system wide as part of its participation for California Clean Air Day.

The free rides are being offered on Wednesday, Oct. 4 on all of SacRT’s services including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT Go paratransit service, and SacRT’s e-van service.

The agency said the free rides are part of an initiative to promote eco-friendly transportation and reducing the environmental impact of personal vehicles.

“Transportation is the leading contributor to air pollution in California,” SacRT said in a press release. “In an effort this issue and promote cleaner air for our community, SacRT is inviting everyone to leave their cars at home on California Clean Air Day and experience the convenience and benefits of using public transit — all for free!”

Tap or click here to plan your free ride.

What is California Clean Air Day?

According to SacRT, California Clean Air is a project created by the Coalition for Clean Air (CCA) with the objective to promote the improvement of air quality and public health.

“This annual event encourages individuals, businesses, and communities to make sustainable transportation choices and collectively contribute to cleaner air for all,” SacRT said in the release.