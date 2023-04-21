(KTXL) — SacRT said it will be celebrating Earth Day by giving free rides on Saturday.

The free rides will be systemwide, which include all buses, light rails and SacRT GO paratransit services.

People who want to ride SacRT will not need to show a flyer for the free service — “Just board and go.”

The regional transit service said they are offering free rides to give people a chance to use alternative forms of transportation and reduce air pollution.

“SacRT light rail vehicles minimize air pollution, as they are 100% powered by electricity and most buses use compressed natural gas (CNG) which produces fewer pollutants,” SacRT said.

To check out ride schedules, visit sacrt.com/planyourtrip. There are free park-and-ride lots to make light rail use more accessible.