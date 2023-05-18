(KTXL) — From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides to Capitol Mall for those wanting to visit the Asian American and Pacific Islander Night Market.

In order to ride light rail and fixed bus routes for free, riders must provide a screenshot or printout of the Free Ride Flyer.

The flyer must then be presented to the bus driver when boarding or to a fare inspector on the light rail. Only one flyer is needed per group.

These are the final light rail departure times from the 7th & Capitol Station:

• 10:24 p.m. to Folsom

• 10:54 p.m. to Sunrise

• 11:16 p.m. to Cosumnes River College

The last light rail train leaves the 8th & Capitol Station at 12:30 a.m. to Watt/I-80.

The AAPI Night Market will feature dozens of local AAPI food vendors and several live music acts.

For more information about the event and ticket pricing click here.