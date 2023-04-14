(KTXL) — If you’re heading to the Golden 1 Center and other downtown events on Saturday night, the Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering free rides on its light rail services.

The free rides are available from 2 p.m. until services end on Saturday night.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of a first round playoff series on Saturday. Tip off for the playoff game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Excitement has generated throughout the Sacramento community, as its the Kings’ first playoff game following a 16-season playoff drought.

How do I ride for free?

Riders can print or screenshot a free ride flyer from SacRT and show it to the fare inspector on the light rail.

Only one flyer is needed per group, according to SacRT.

Tap here for the flyer.

What are the light rail routes to and from the Golden 1 Center

SacRT has different routes to take riders to the downtown venue, but the agency reminds people that ligh rail trains operate on one-way streets in downtown Sacramento.

The agency says to board return trains in a different location than where you exited.

SacRT has 23 free light rail park-and-ride lots available.

Here are the different routes you can take and from to the Golden 1 Center:

Gold Line

Passengers from Citrus Heights/Roseville:

•Headed downtown: Exit the train downtown at the 8th and K Station

•Leaving downtown: After the event, board the train at the 7th and Capitol Station

Blue Line

Pasengers from South Sacramento/Elk Grove:

•Headed downtown: Exit the train downtown at the 9th and K Station

•Leaving downtown: After the event, board the train at the 7th and Capiotl Station