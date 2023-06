(KTXL) — SacRT announced it will be providing free rides to the Sacramento Pride Festival in June.

Riders need to either print out or show the Free Ride Flyer on their phone in order to board. If more than one person is headed to the festival, only one flyer is needed for the group.

The offer is available on June 10 and June 11 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Drop-off will be at Capitol Mall between 3rd and 7th.