(KTXL) — SacRT will be able to get 16 new light rail vehicles after the agency received a $45.1 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

The transportation agency said the money would go toward buying 16 low-floor light rail vehicles from Siemens Mobility. They have already purchased nearly 30 of the new trains, but riders likely won’t see them until the summer of 2024

•Video Above: Additional murals to be painted at Sacramento-area schools

Low-floor trains will allow riders to have easier doorway access, and they will have wider aisles and areas for bicycles, which will improve accessibility for those with disabilities.

“The new low-floor vehicles will increase overall operational flexibility by providing more access to passengers with disabilities,” SacRT said.

The new trains are part of the agency’s modernization effort. It has received more than $350 million toward the effort, and aside from new trains, modifications to station platforms are expected.

SacRT could possibly buy more low-floor trains as its contract with Siemens Mobility allows up to 76 trains to be purchased. For now, riders can expect 44 of the new vehicles.