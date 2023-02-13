(KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit, known as SacRT, continues to upgrade light rail stations in anticipation of new train cars that will have a lower floor.

The next stations that will be closed temporarily during separate weekends in February will be the 39th St. and 48th St. stations, which are on the Gold Line.

While the stations are closed, other stations may be impacted, and bus bridges will be in place so that passengers can continue their trip between the two ends of the closed stretch, according to SacRT.

The 48th St. station will be closed the weekend of February 18 and 19, with a bus bridge in place between the 29th St. and Power Inn stations.

The following weekend, the 39th St. station will close starting the night of February 24 and continuing through Feb. 26.

A bus bridge will be in place on Friday between the 29th St. and 48th St. stations, while over the weekend, a bus bridge will be in place between the 29th St. and Power Inn stations, SacRT said.

The transit agency said that fare vending machines and Connect Card readers may not be in service at the closed stations during the work.

The project is part of an upgrade to the entire light rail system for new low-floor trains that are being built. The 59th St. station has already been remodeled.

The current trains have several steps that passengers use to get on, although some stations have accommodations that make it easier for all passengers to board the trains.

The new low-floor trains will make it easier for all passengers to board and disembark.

SacRT said that the temporary closure of other stations will continue in phases as the project progresses.

SacRT expects to have all stations remodeled and the new low-floor light rail trains in service by summer 2024.