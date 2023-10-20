(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District said it will have limited services in downtown Sacramento on Sunday due to road closures for the Ironman California Triathlon.

According to the agency, bus and light rail services will not operate in parts of downtown Sacramento from noon until the end of service.

The following light rail stations will be closed on Sunday, according to SacRT:

•Gold Line: Sacramento Valley Station, 7th & I Street/County Center, 8th and H Street/County Center, 8th and K, 7th and Capitol, 8th and Capitol, 8th and O, and Archives Plaza

•Blue Line: 9th and K, 7th and Capitol, 8th and Capitol, 8th and O, and Archives Plaza

Officials said a bus bridge will be in place to transport light riders in the Gold Line and Blue Line routes in downtown Sacramento.

For the Gold Line, the bus bridge will be placed from the Sacramento Valley Station to the 13th Street Station. As for the Blue Line, the bus bridges will take riders from 10th and K/11th and K Street to 13th Street light rail stations.

However, the bus bridges will not be able to make any downtown stops in between, officials said.

Bus detours will be in place for routes 11, 30, 38, 51, 62, 86, 88, and 142) on Sunday.

Those who need a return trip from downtown can catch a special service bus at one of the following light rail stations:

•13th Street (Blue Line to Cosumnes River College or Gold Line to Sunrise/Folsom)

•11th and K (Blue Line to Watt/Interstate 80)

SacRT urges riders to ask the bus operator which direction they’re going to ensure they’re not boarding the wrong bus.

SacRT offering free rides to Ironman

Although some services are interrupted, SacRT is teaming up with Ironman to offer free rides on the agency’s buses and light rail trains to the triathlon.

Click or tap here to download the free ride flyer.

The offer is valid for event participants and spectators with a free ride flyer.