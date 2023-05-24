(KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit District is currently making modifications for new low-floor light rail vehicles, temporarily closing stations in phases.

From late May and through June, SacRT will disrupt service on its Gold Line and Blue Line routes for its modification project.

•Video Above: SacRT testing new low-floor light rail trains

During service interruptions, SacRT will have bus bridges that will go between stations that are closed.

Here is when light rail service is expected to be disrupted, according SacRT’s website:

May 30 to June 2

•No service at 7th and Capitol Station

•Gold Line: No stop at 7th and Capitol Station

June 3 to June 4

•Service closed until 5 p.m. on June 4

•Gold Line: Bus bridge between 13th Street and Sacrameno Valley stations

•Blue Line: Bus bridge between 13th Street and Cathedral Square (10th Street and K Street and 11th Street and K Street)

June 17

•Gold Line: Bus bridge between 13th Street and Sacramento Valley stations

•Blue Line: Bus bridge between 13th Street and Globe stations

June 18 to June 23

•Gold Line: No stop at 7th and I Station due to construction

June 24 to June 25

•Gold Line: Bus bridge between 13th Street and Sacramento Valley stations

•Blue Line: Bus bridge between 13th Street and Cathedral Square (10th Street and K Street and 11th Street and K Street)

Why are light rail stations getting modified?

SacRT is in the process of its Light Rail Modernization Project, which will modify the agency’s current light rail system with new low-floor light rail vehicles and updated station platforms.

The project will also include the purchase of new low-floor light rail vehicles and converting stations to accommodate the new vehicles.

In early May, SacRT was able to get 16 new light rail vehicle after receiving a $45.1 million grant from the Federal Transit Adminstartion.

SacRT previously purchased nearly 30 new trains, but riders likely won’t see them until Summer 2024.

Low-floor trains allows riders to have easier doorway access, and they have wider aisles and areas for bicycles, which will improve accessibility for those with disabilities.

A second or “passing track” in Folsom is also included, which will be between Parkshore Drive and Bidwell Street.

The “passing track” will operate a 15-minute service between the SacRT Sunrise and Historic Folsom stations rather than the agency’s existing 30-minute service.