(FOX40.COM) — Passengers on Sacramento Regional Transit’s light rail trains can expect service disruptions throughout September as the agency continues to make station modifications for its upcoming low-floor vehicles.

The station closures will begin on Sept. 16 and will take place the following two weekends in September to limit the impact on riders, SacRT said in a press release.

Modifications will be made at the Power Inn, College Green, and Watt/Manlove stations. Bus bridges, which are shuttle buses between functioning stations, will be available for impacted riders.

Here’s when service disruptions are taking place:

•Saturday, Sept. 16 to 3 pm. Sunday, Sept. 17: Modification construction is occurring at the Power Inn Station with a bus bridge on the Gold Line between 29th Street and Watt/Manlove stations.

•Saturday, Sept. 23 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24: Modification construction is occurring at the College Greens Station with a bus bridge on the Gold Line between 29th Street and Watt/Manlove stations

•Saturday, Sept. 30 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1: Modification construction is occurring at Watt/Manlove Station with a bus bridge on the Gold Line between Power Inn and Butterfield stations

Gold Line station modifications are part of SacRT’s Light Rail Modernization Project, which includes the installation of new low-floor light rail vehicles.

SacRT said service disruptions are expected to continue on the Gold Line through spring 2024.