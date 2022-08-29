SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new ice cream shop will be opening in the Sacramento Ice Blocks next week.

According to a news release, Salt & Straw Ice Cream will be opening its newest location at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 2. However, it will be hosting its Grand Opening on Wednesday, Sep. 7.

The release also said that, on its Grand Opening, Salt & Straw will be partnering with David Lubin Parent Teacher Group and 20% of all purchases made between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., “will be donated to the group which supports elementary school’s teachers and students.”

Salt & Straw was founded by Kim and Tyler Malek in 2011 and has grown nationally since then. The company currently has 16 stores across California, with seven in Los Angeles, six in the Bay Area, two in San Diego, and one in Disneyland.

“We are thrilled to open our very first Sacramento shop within the Ice Blocks neighborhood,” Tyler Malek, Co-Founder and Head Ice Cream Innovator at Salt & Straw, said in the news release. “We are hoping to be a part of creating lasting memories in this community for generations to come.”