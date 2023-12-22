(FOX40.COM) — Sunday will be the final day of the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign. It seems like the national non-profit organization will be well below its usual holiday donations amount.

The Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891 and for the last 132 years, thousands of volunteers set up their red kettle on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Salvation Army, they are currently 12% below its fundraising amounts compared to this same time last year.

“That amount of money equates to more than 6 million meals, 20,000 toys at Christmas, or 40,000 nights of shelter that could be provided,” the Salvation Army wrote in a news release.

Each red kettle is operated by a holiday volunteer and this year’s final day of the campaign is unique as Christmas Eve will fall on a Sunday.

The Salvation Army says they have been seeing red kettle donations go down each year since 2019. In 2019, the campaign saw $126 million raised, and in 2022 that amount dropped to $102 million.

Those not able to make it to a physical Red Kettle location can make an online donation to the Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle.

Donators can select their region and city to provide monetary donations for shelter beds, meals, holiday toys, rental assistance, and more.