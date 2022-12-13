CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — San Juan High School is currently under a precautionary shelter-in-place order after the school received a suspicious phone call, according to an alert on the school’s website.

“To protect safety of all of those involved, please do not come to the campus at this time,” the school’s message reads. “Updates will be provided as details are available.”

Citrus Heights Police also released a statement, saying “Our officers are currently at the school. Please do not come to the school at this time.”

A spokesperson from the school told FOX 40 News that there’s a possible explosive device on campus and that a suspicious call was received.

The campus is located near Greenback Lane and San Juan Avenue, in the City of Citrus Heights.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is searching the campus and all school activities are occurring as normal indoors.