(FOX40.COM) — A school bus occupied with students caught on fire while on a freeway in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said a bus from Woodland Unified School District was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 when it caught on fire.

•Video Above: Improvements made along stretch of road where 5 children were struck in crosswalk

According to the CHP, the driver got off on the freeway at the Arena Boulevard exit in Natomas and they evacuated the children safely off the bus. No injuries were reported, the CHP said.

The Sacramento Fire Department showed up and handled the fire, the CHP said.