(FOX40.COM) — An hour after Sacramento Councilman Sean Loloee announced he would resign from his position, Mayor Darrell Steinberg responded, saying Loloee “made the right decision” and that it was in “the best interest of the city.”

“Councilmember Loloee did the right thing by resigning,” Steinberg said in a news conference on Thursday. “I wish him and his family the very best.”

Loloee announced his resignation from his District 2 seat in a video posted online on Thursday. His resignation comes several weeks after he was indicted on 25 federal charges related to unfair labor practices and pandemic relief fraud.

Loloee and the general manager of his Viva Supermarket chain of groceries, Karla Montoya, are accused of conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, and possession of false immigration documents.

Loloee is also charged with falsification of records and a pandemic relief fraud scheme.

Steinberg and other city council members publicly called on Loloee to resign at the end of December after he had previously stated he would not do so.

“Serious criminal charges involving alleged fraud and obstruction create a cloud, not only over Loloee, but the city itself,” Steinberg said at Thursday’s news conference. “These charges are simply incompatible with continuing in public office, which is why I think he did the right thing by resigning.”

Loloee, in his resignation video, claims his resignation is due to a “politically-motivated circus” from Steinberg.

“He’s under a lot of pressure, I just wish him the best,” Steinberg said. “He did the right thing and I don’t have a reaction [to his comments].”

During his time as a council member, questions arose over Loloee’s residency in his district, which consists of Del Paso Heights, Hagginwood and Robla in Northern Sacramento.

Media reports and constituent concerns led the city to investigate Loloee’s residency, which later found that his “primary residence” is in the district.

The December indictment lists Loloee as a Granite Bay resident and he’s been ordered by a judge to stay at a Granite Bay house that his wife owns.

As for filling the District 2 seat, Steinberg said he’ll consult with colleagues about the next steps.