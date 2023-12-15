(FOX40.COM) — Following a federal grand jury’s indictment of Sacramento Councilman Sean Loloee on Friday morning, Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement, saying the city councilmember’s “charges are troubling.”

In the statement, Steinberg said he has been in contact with Loloee and will be speaking with him throughout the day.

“He has the right to due process, and he also has an obligation to do the right thing by District 2 and by the city,” Steinberg said. “I expect the situation to be resolved within the next 24 hours.”

Lolee was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the operation of four Viva Supermarket grocery stores that he owns in the Sacramento area.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Loloee and Karla Montoya, the general manager of the stores, are facing charges related to conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, and possession and use of false immigration documents.

Additionally, Loloee is facing charges of falsification of records and a pandemic fraud scheme.

Loloee provided a statement, saying, “Today’s news comes as a shock, particularly since I came to this country as a teenager in 1989 with absolutely nothing and have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the underserved in both my grocery stores and as a member of the city council; both of which I will continue to do as I fight these allegations.”

On Oct. 26, the councilmember’s stores were searched by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigations, and the California Department of Justice.

Loloee was elected to the District 2 seat of the Sacramento City Council in 2020.