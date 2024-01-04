(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee announced in a video posted online that he is resigning from his District 2 seat, weeks after he was indicted on 25 federal charges.

Loloee’s resignation comes after he appeared in court in December to hear the charges against him, which are related to unfair labor practices at Viva Supermarket grocery stores he owns.

•Video Above: A breakdown of the charges the Sean Loloee is facing

In the video, Loloee claims a “politically motivated circus” by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg a reason for his resignation.

“My resignation is not a concession to my political opponents, that any of their allegations are true, or their methods are righteous. They are not,” Loloee said.

Loloee previously said he won’t resign from District 2 seat, saying he intended to be “fully engaged” to complete his term.

Steinberg and other city council members publicly called on Loloee to resign.

“Councilmember Loloee should put the city first,” Steinberg said in a December statement. “We have too much important work to do on behalf of the people of Sacramento for more distraction and controversy.”

The embattled councilman and Viva Supermarket general manager Karla Montoya are facing charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Department of Labor, obstruction of agency proceedings and possession and use of false immigration documents.

Loloee is facing additional charges of falsification of records, wire fraud and pandemic relief fraud.

In late October, Loloee’s grocery stores were searched by agents from federal and state agencies. The U.S. Department of Labor had already been investigating Lolee and supermarket management over accusations of underpaying employees, withholding overtime pay, not paying employees for COVID-19 sick time, and intimidating employees for talking with investigators.

Loloee was elected to the Sacramento City Council District 2 seat after winning a general runoff election in 2020. His term was slated to end in 2024.