(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento City Councilmember was indicted on a number of federal charges Thursday related to the operation of his Sacramento-area supermarkets.

The indictment released by the U.S. Department of Justice also included charges against Viva Supermarket General Manager Karla Montoya.

Federal and state agents were seen at Loloee’s stores in late October.

Loloee and Montoya are each facing 19 charges:

one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States

14 counts of possession of false immigration documents

two counts of use of a false immigration document

two counts of obstruction of agency proceedings

In addition to those charges, Loloee faces 6 additional charges:

three counts of falsification of records

three counts of wire fraud.

A charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States Department of Labor carries a maximum sentence of five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Each count of obstructing agency proceedings also carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The 14 counts of possession of false immigration documents and the two counts of use of a false immigration document each individually carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Each of the three counts of falsification of records and each of the three counts of wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.