(FOX40.COM) — On Thursday, Sacramento’s District 2 Councilman Sean Loloee officially announced his resignation. Now the question is: What will the city do to fill his position?

In comments made minutes after Loloee’s announcement was posted to YouTube, Steinberg said that if any of the current candidates for District 2 were to win the election “outright” and avoid a runoff, he would recommend that the winner be appointed “the following week.”

•Video Above: A timeline of Sean Loloee’s tenure on the Sacramento City Council

If there is a runoff, Steinberg said he would favor appointing a caretaker to fill the seat while the election process plays out.

“I will recommend to my colleagues that we not fill the vacancy until after March 5. To appoint a caretaker now would mean that if a candidate won the majority, that individual would not be able to start for 8 or 9 months, [which works] to the disadvantage of the district.”

Loloee, who is facing 25 federal charges ranging from possession of false immigration documents to conspiracy to defraud the United States, turned himself in on Dec. 15.

Upon turning himself in on Dec. 15, he provided a statement, saying, “Today’s news comes as a shock, particularly since I came to this country as a teenager in 1989 with absolutely nothing and have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the underserved in both my grocery stores and as a member of the city council; both of which I will continue to do as I fight these allegations.”

The District 2 councilman also previously added that he would not resign and was “fully engaged” in completing his term, but a change of heart from Loloee two months before elections has left a vacancy in Sacramento’s city council.

According to the city code, any vacancies on the city council “other than the office of the mayor” will be handled through a special election unless the vacancy happens within one year of the next general election, which will take place in November.

Since Loloee’s resignation comes within that one-year timeframe, a special election will not be necessary to fill his seat. However, it does confirm that the vacancy will need to be filled by appointment.

The city code continues to state that the appointment must be made by a “majority of the remaining members of the council” and that the person appointed shall hold office for “the unexpired term of the former incumbent.” Loloee’s term officially expires in November.

Before his official resignation, Loloee had faced previous calls to resign from his seat after questions arose over his residence and whether he lived in the district he represented.

Loloee’s indictment lists Granite Bay as his residence, which is not in District 2; however, an independent investigation by a local attorney concluded that Loloee’s primary residence is in Hagginwood.

Another report claimed Loloee primarily lived in Hagginwood with an employee and their family instead of with his family in Granite Bay.

The Loloee saga seems to have come to a close, but the question of who will fill his seat remains unanswered for the foreseeable future. “I wish him the best,” Steinberg concluded.