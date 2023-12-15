(FOX40.COM) — Hours after Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee was indicted on multiple federal charges, images of his first appearance were revealed by courtroom sketch artist Vicki Behringer.

Lololee was indicted on Friday for alleged conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, possession and use of false immigration documents, falsification of records, pandemic relief fraud, and more. Many of the crimes were allegedly committed against employees of his grocery stores, Viva Supermarket, in the Sacramento area.

Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee at his arraignment on Dec. 15, 2023. Co-defendant Karla Montoya, the general manager of Loloee’s grocery stores, is at left./ Vicki Behringer.

Recently revealed sketches from the courtroom depict Lololee in a greyish-colored suit, accompanied by Karla Montoya, the general manager of his grocery stores, and other officials. He appeared emotionless as he went through the judicial process.

Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee sits in front of the judge on federal charges/ Vicki Behringer.

Loloee and Montoya pleaded not guilty to all charges. After the arraignment, Lololee declined to comment on the allegations against him.