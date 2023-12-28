(FOX40.COM) — Weeks after he was indicted on several federal charges, Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee announced that he’s not resigning from his District 2 seat.

In a statement, Loloee said he’s “optimistic” about the growth of District 2 and he intends to be “fully engaged” to complete his term on the city council.

Loloee turned himself in to authorities on Dec. 15 after being indicted on charges related to unfair labor practices at Sacramento-area grocery stores he owns.

The embattled city councilmember and Viva Supermarket general manager Karla Montoya are accused of conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, and possession of false immigration documents.

Loloee was elected to the District 2 seat of the Sacramento City Council after winning the general runoff election in November 2020. His term is slated to end in 2024.

Politics is a rough business and lends itself to unfair and savage attacks. Unfortunately, those who opposed my campaign and disagreed with some of my views on how Sacramento can improve never stopped their attacks after the votes were tallied. Instead, their harassment and attacks turned more vicious, directed not only at me, but my family, my friends, and even Viva store associates. But the loss is not about me alone. Real people lose when the criminal justice system is wielded to meet political ends. Real people lose their vote and area disenfranchised when petty political grievances morph into false allegations and court cases follow. The recent challenges that have played out in the media are a misrepresentation of who I am and how I run my business and I vehemently deny any charges. I look forward to my day in court, where the truth can be heard. The very essence of our democracy lies in the principles of due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. We must protect principles from undue influence by politics and media. Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee

In his first public statement on the matter, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he was informed Thursday morning that Loloee will not resign from his District 2 seat. The mayor said he was engaged in conversation with Loloee for weeks regarding his federal indictment, asking him repeatedly to resign.

Steinberg didn’t speak publicly about Loloee’s indictment to give him space to “do the right thing.”

“Today, I am publicly calling on Councilmember Lolee to resign immediately,” Steinberg said in a statement. “While Councilmember Loloee has the right to due process in a court of law, the fraud and obstruction charges filed against him by the federal government are incompatible with his continued service in public office.”

The indictment lists Loloee as a Granite Bay resident and a issued court order directs him to not be absent from that residence for more than 24 hours without prior approval.

Steinberg said a council member “must continue to reside” in their council district as a qualification for holding office.

District 2 in Sacramento includes the Northern Sacramento areas of Del Paso Heights, Hagginwood and Robla.

“Given the court directive that he remain in Granite Bay, I have asked the City Attorney to immediately provide the city council with an opinion on whether Mr. Loloee remains legally qualified to hold office in the city of Sacramento,” Steinberg said.

“Councilmember Loloee should put the city first. We have too much important work to do on behalf of the people of Sacramento for more distraction and controversy,” Steinberg said.