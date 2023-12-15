(FOX40.COM) — FOX40 captured the moments when Sacramento City Council member Sean Loloee exited the federal courthouse in Sacramento after pleading not guilty to more than two dozen federal charges mostly related to the hiring and alleged intimidation of employees at his Sacramento-area grocery stores.

Surrounded by reporters as he walked to an awaiting vehicle, Loloee did not provide any comment nor answer any questions.

Loloee turned himself in on Friday morning after being indicted by a federal grand jury.

Loloee and Karla Montoya, the general manager of the chain of stores known as Viva Supermarkets, face charges related to conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, and possession and use of false immigration documents.

Additionally, Loloee is facing charges of falsification of records and pandemic relief fraud.