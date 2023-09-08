(FOX40.COM) — A chance for Sacramento residents to cool down from the valley’s heat will happen Sept. 15 at a popup “rain booth,” hosted by Visit Seattle.

Seattle’s Rain Booth is an interactive and sustainable walk-in photo booth built to surprise warm-weather cities with the magic and romance of a rainy Seattle day, according to a recent press release. The exhibit is reported to feature actual rain fall.

“The Rain Booth got international attention after traveling to Phoenix and Los Angeles in the summer of 2022,” said a spokesperson for the booth. The success inspired Visit Seattle to bring the booth to additional cities this summer.

Visit Seattle reported that it hosted a vote among warm weather areas on social media of where to bring the Rain Booth next and Sacramento came out on top.

Visitors of the booth will reportedly be able to capture their ‘rainy day moments’ (from kissing in the rain to dancing and singing in the rain) against the romantic backdrops of Seattle’s skyline. Visitors will also get some special, surprise rainy-day keepsakes courtesy of Visit Seattle.

The rain booth is advertised as free and open to the public. It will happen from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at DOCO – Downtown Commons, West Plaza (across from Macys), 414 K Str. For more information visit cozyinseattle.org.