(KTXL) — A second plane carrying migrants arrived in Sacramento Monday morning, just three days after a first flight arrived unexpectedly, according to a spokesperson from the California Attorney General.

The second flight carried approximately 20 people and landed at Sacramento Executive Airport.

•Video Above: First flight of migrants arrives in Sacramento

The spokesperson said the second flight “appears to be the same arrangement” as the flight from Friday.

In that first flight, 16 migrants were flown from El Paso, TX to Sacramento carrying what appeared to be documents from the State of Florida.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told FOX40 that there are deputies at the Sacramento Executive Airport providing security, as the office handles security for that airport as well as Sacramento International Airport.

16 migrants dropped off at Diocese offices in Sacramento

On Friday, June 2, a plane carrying 16 Colombian and Venezuelan migrants landed in Sacramento, according to state officials and local organizations.

State officials say that the flight originated in El Paso, TX before continuing on to New Mexico and eventually Sacramento.

“These individuals were transported from Texas to New Mexico before being flown by private chartered jet to Sacramento and dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any advance warning,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said in a statement.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.