(KTXL) — On Monday, drivers who frequently use Broadway may need to find a different route to get where they need to go.

Starting July 17, the city of Sacramento says construction will begin on the popular street that will close both eastbound lanes between 16th Street and 20th Street and is “expected to take up to two weeks to complete.”

Workers, on behalf of Pacific Gas and Electric, will be replacing the gas main on Broadway, according to the city.

The following detour routes will be available for drivers:

: From 16 Street/ Land Park Drive, head eastbound on X Street, southbound on 21 Street to Broadway Detour route southbound: From 19th Street/ Freeport Boulevard, head eastbound on Second Avenue, northbound on 21st Street to Broadway

The city adds that drivers should expect traffic delays, and are advised to drive with caution.

The stretch of road is expected to be reopened by July 30.