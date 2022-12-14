SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday.

According to police, officers arrived at the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said that a man and a private security officer got into a physical altercation and the security officer shot the man.

The man was then taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries two days later, on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

According to police, the security guard was not arrested.