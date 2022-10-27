SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Twin Rivers Unified School District said it will screen attendees at athletic events using metal detectors following the shooting death of a 24-year-old in the parking lot at a high school football game last Friday.

The school district said that for the upcoming game between Grant Union High School and Laguna Creek High School it will implement the metal detector checks and other security measures including banning backpacks, requiring students to have student identification cards, and requiring students aged 14 or younger who do not attend Grant Union High School to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Additionally, the school district warned that bags would be checked and that attendees “may be subject to additional searches if necessary.”

The Twin Rivers Unified School District said it is considering implementing the security measures at other schools’ sporting events.

On Friday, Alfred Ayodele Myah, of Sacramento, was shot in the Grant Union High School parking lot during a game between Grant and Monterey Trail high schools. Myah was taken to the hospital where he later died.