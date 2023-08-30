(FOX40.COM) — Summer is winding down and fall is soon making its way to Sacramento.

As the calendar turns to September, here are the events happening during the month in California’s capital city.

Golden 1 Center concerts, events

The downtown Sacramento venue is welcoming multiple music artists during the month of September.

Concerts and events include 50 Cent, Jonas Brothers, Playboi Carti, YG, Tyga and Saweetie, Kali Uchis, Arctic Monkeys, Pink, The 1975, and WWE Smackdown.

Tap or click here for a list of Golden 1 Center events.

California Taco Festival

The California Taco Festival is taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The festival will include live music, food, drinks a taco eating contest, Lucha Libre wrestlers, a car show and informational booths about the history of the taco.

Tap or click here to learn more about the event.

SacAnime

Pop culture convention SacAnime takes place from Sept. 1 to 3 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.

The three-day event specializing in anime, animation and gaming will feature hundreds of exhibitors, artists, special guests and panels.

Click or tap here for more information about the event.

DOCO Block Party

The annual DOCO Block Party is taking place on Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at the outdoor shopping and dining plaza next to the Golden 1 Center.

This year’s event has a Play-Fun-Games theme, offering guests of all ages interactive games, art activities, a petting zoo, live music and DJs.

Music at the Farm-to-Fork Festival

The popular annual Farm-to-Fork Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with a concert lineup including Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Cannons, and Danielle Ponder.

The concerts are free to attend and will occur at Capitol Mall from Sept. 22 and 23.

Holo Holo Music Festival

Island and reggae music artists will take the stage at the Toyota Amphitheatre for the Holo Holo Music Festival on Sept. 9 and 10.

The two-day event will feature island food and drink offerings along with performances from Iam Tongi, the Hawaiian-born winner of American Idol’s 21st season and Sacramento R&B singer Finn Gruva.

Tap or click here to see the full lineup.

Foodieland Night Market

The Foodieland Night Market, described as a “foodie-inspired multi-cultural food and entertainment event,” is taking place at Cal Expo twice in September.

The first time is Sept. 1 to 3 and again on Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

According to the event’s website, the event will feature over 175 vendors of food, arts, crafts, games, and family-friendly entertainment.

Click or tap here for information about the event.

Brick Fest

Over millions of Legos will be on display and ready for play at Brick Fest Live at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center on Sept. 16 to 17.

Click or tap here for information about the event.

Our Street Night Market

One of the largest night markets in the country is returning to Sacramento in September.

Six blocks in the heart of downtown Sacramento will be closed for the Our Street Night Market on Sept. 9. The event is taking place on 11th through 14th streets from 5 p.m. to midnight on 11th through 14th streets.