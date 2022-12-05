SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several academic workers at the University of California were arrested while striking at the State Capitol building on Monday.

According to a news release from the Student Researchers United-Law, 17 workers were arrested while participating in a sit-in at the Sacramento office of the University of California Office of the President.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed with FOX40 News that the 17 people were cited related to the demonstration and were later released.

The news release said that over 2,000 workers were participating in a march and rally outside the capitol building. A simultaneous sit-in was also staged at the UC Office of the President in Oakland.

The news release also stated that hundreds of UC academic workers also protested outside UC Regent and United Talent Agency CEO Jay Sures’s Los Angeles mansion. Workers also protested outside UC Irvine donor Henry Samueli’s home in Corona Del Mar.