(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties.

The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin.

In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning.

The flood stage for the Carson River is 14 feet and levels are expected to reach 14.3 feet Sunday evening.

In El Dorado, Sacramento and San Joaquin counties, the Cosumnes River is the biggest threat as it has risen above the flood stage of 46 feet.

In El Dorado County, the most severe flooding will be seen in the Michigan Bar area from Saturday until Sunday evening.

The river is expected to crest at 17.5 feet Saturday afternoon, which will impact homes and roadways along and near Wilton Road whose flood stage is marked at 13.5 feet.

The river is then expected to drop below its flood stage of 12 feet by Sunday morning.

For Sacramento County and San Joaquin, the Cosumnes River around the area of McConnell where overflow channels and roadways may be impacted.

The river is expected to crest at 47.1 feet Saturday evening and flood Dillard Road from Highway 99 to Riley Road. Twin Cities Road may also be flooded from Hardesty Lane to Christensen Road.

There currently is no estimated time of when the river will drop below flood stage in this area.

In Truckee, the Truckee River is expected to rise above the flood stage of 5.5 feet Saturday night, impacting homes and campgrounds in low lying areas.

Landscaping, basements and crawlspaces is expected to see the most damage, but no more than that, according to NWS. Flooding is predicted to end Sunday morning.