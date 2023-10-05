(FOX40.COM) — A suspect in a sexual assault case in Sacramento from 2017 was extradited from Mexico City, Mexico, according to a statement Thursday from Sacramento Police.

The agency said it had obtained a warrant for Carlos Galvez-Ramirez, 54, in April 2018 and later received information that he may be living in Mexico City.

Police worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to obtain a federal arrest warrant for “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.”

On June 16, INTERPOL agents captured Galvez-Ramirez and held him until his extradition to the United States, when FBI agents escorted him back to the United States.

Galvez-Ramirez’s capture was funded by “Project Welcome Home,” which assists in the transportation of federal fugitives to the United States, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call 916-808-5471 or 916-443-4357.