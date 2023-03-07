(KTXL) — The Shamrock’n 5K, 10K, Leprechaun Dash and half marathon are returning to Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, March 11, the 5K, 10K and Leprechaun Dash will take place while the half marathon will occur on Sunday, March 12.

The Leprechaun Dash will start at 8 a.m., the 5K will start at 8:15 a.m. and the 10K will start at 9 a.m.

The first wave of the half marathon will begin at 7:45 a.m., while the second wave starts at 8 a.m. and the third wave starts at 8:15 a.m.

Packets can be picked up the morning of at the start of the race at Sutter Health Park or can be picked up at Fleet Feet on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

Those who participate in the 5K or 10K on Saturday and then run the half marathon on Sunday will receive a doubleheader medal and shirt.

