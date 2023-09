(FOX40.COM) — A man who allegedly made suicidal statements Monday evening was armed and dangerous near Florin Road and Lindale Drive, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.

Officials advised people in the area to shelter in place.

According to the Sacramento Sheriff’s office, the man made suicidal statements and claimed to be armed and wanted to kill others.

At 7:55 p.m. officials say the man was located after he shot himself and died.