(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s K9 named Philbert apprehended a felon who was allegedly armed with a gun on Saturday.

At around 11 p.m. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to a disturbance call at a home on El Reno Avenue in Rio Linda. A man who law enforcement later identified as Darrion Jamerson-Keosodsay, was at the caller’s residence with a gun and refusing to leave according to the sheriff’s office.

While on the phone with dispatch, Jamerson-Keosodsay allegedly attempted to shoot someone inside the house, but missed. As deputies were responding, Jamerson-Keosodsay fled on foot.

Officials reported that the Sacramento Police Department’s helicopter and a sheriff’s deputy with a drone unit located a heat source and clothing in a nearby cornfield. After several K9 announcements without a response, Sheriff’s K9 Philbert set up along the fence line and located the suspect trying to hide in the field. Instead of surrendering, police say Jamerson-Keosodsay tried to fight with K9 Philbert while holding a gun.

Jamerson-Keosodsay reportedly dropped the gun during the scuffle and then allegedly tried to run away over a fence into another residential backyard. K9 Philbert successfully apprehended him before he could escape, and deputies took him into custody without further incident. Deputies retrieved the loaded firearm, which was booked into evidence.

Jamerson-Keosodsay was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for various felony charges, including attempted murder. Police say he is currently ineligible for bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.