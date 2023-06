(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting victim was found inside a convenience store Monday evening.

Deputies said the 36-year-old victim was found inside an AM/PM on Watt Avenue near Auburn Boulevard but appears to have been shot elsewhere.

The sheriff’s office believes the shooting may have happened about a mile away on Auburn Boulevard, near Morse Avenue.

The victim’s condition is not known, but he was shot twice and has since been taken to the hospital.