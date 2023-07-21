(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate fatal fentanyl overdoses on Friday. One of the victims was 16 years old.

The other victim was 46 years old.

Shortly after 9 a.m., deputies found the 46-year-old man near the 3600 block of Elkhorn Boulevard. According to officers, he was found lying unresponsive behind a business.

Life-saving measures were applied by emergency personnel, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in the day, at about 1:15 p.m., deputies say a 16-year-old male lying unresponsive behind a dumpster near the 7400 block of Watt Avenue.

The minor was pronounced dead after emergency personnel once again tried applying life-saving measures.

The sheriff’s office has said that both cases appear to be fentanyl overdoses, but the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.