(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reported two shootings that happened within nearly an hour of each other on Saturday night.

At around 9 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Hurley Way in Sacramento. Deputies say they quickly arrived on scene, but could not immediately locate a victim.

A short time later, deputies reportedly discovered a man at a nearby apartment with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Close to one hour later at 10:15 p.m. another shooting was reported near a residence on the 4000 block of Cuny Avenue in South Sacramento. Upon arrival deputies say they discovered a spent shell casing and some blood, but a victim could not be immediately located.

Nearly 20 minutes later a victim was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reported that both shootings are under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477)