UPDATE: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reported that Choun Chang has been “located safe and sound.“

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing 70-year-old man named Choun Chang who it says suffers from severe dementia and is deemed to be at risk.

Chang reportedly has gray hair, and brown eyes and was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Saturday. Chang was wearing a black hat, black vest, plaid shirt, and black pants near the area of Prospect Park and International Drive in Rancho Cordova.

Choun Chang/Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Chang’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.