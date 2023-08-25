(FOX40.COM) — Sherri Papini, the Redding woman who was sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping in 2016 so she could visit her former boyfriend was moved to a halfway home in Sacramento.

Papini, 41, had previously been serving her sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in Southern California.

Papini was sentenced in September of 2022 after pleading guilty to lying to a federal officer and mail fraud, this last charge coming from a payment she received from a fund set up for victims of crimes.

Papini pleaded guilty to staging the abduction to visit her ex-boyfriend who lived in Southern California, 600 miles away from her Redding home.

Papini’s disappearance led to a three-week, multi-state search before she reappeared in Yolo County on Thanksgiving Day of 2016, claiming she had been kidnapped and abused by two Hispanic women.

Papini is scheduled to be released on Oct. 29.