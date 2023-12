(FOX40.COM) — A teenager was arrested after gunshots were fired in Sacramento’s DOCO area on Saturday night.

At around 10:45 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said they responded to a shooting on the 600 block of J Street in downtown Sacramento.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly used a drone to locate a 17-year-old who was allegedly connected to the crime. He was found and arrested in a parking garage near 8th and J Street for “related charges”.

No injuries were reported.