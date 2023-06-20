(KTXL) — Two people are dead following an early-morning shooting and a vehicle collision in northern Sacramento that were connected, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it received reports of a collision on Kelton Way just before 6 a.m. Tuesday but stayed back after there were also reports of shots fired nearby.

According to the police, one of the deceased had a gunshot wound and the other had unspecified injuries.

Police said the person with the gunshot wound left the scene and was taken to the hospital by a third party. The other deceased person was found near the collision.