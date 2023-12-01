(FOX40.COM) — A man and a young girl are in the hospital after a shooting in the La Riviera neighborhood of Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the shooting took place on 9190 Tuolumne Drive around 8:15 p.m.

SCSO added that a man, who was the second victim in the shooting, was walked into the hospital and is suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man’s age is unknown at this time, but sheriff’s officials did confirm that he is an adult.

The young girl’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

