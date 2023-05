(KTXL) — Sacramento Police said a shooting in the Gardenland neighborhood of North Sacramento left a juvenile injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of American Avenue, near West El Camino Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile who had been shot.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police did not release any information about a shooter or what led up to the shooting.