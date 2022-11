SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition on Friday after a shooting occurred in South Sacramento.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Center Parkway after getting reports of a shooting. A man was located and appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An investigation is now underway. No arrests have been made and police have no further information for the public at this time.