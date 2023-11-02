(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police said they are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in downtown Sacramento.

The shooting took place near the 700 block of 7th Street just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Around 8:45 p.m., police said they arrested a 34-year-old man from Sacramento in connection to the shooting on the 6700 block of 50th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, according to police, was found in the stairwell of a building in that area.

While the investigation was conducted, the area between G and H Streets was closed, but it has since reopened.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.