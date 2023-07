(KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, a shooting has occurred near the American River Parkway.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard.

Officers noticed a man with “at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound,” and had him transported to a local hospital.

The department has said that this remains an active investigation.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.