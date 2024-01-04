(FOX40.COM) — A person who was shot drove themselves to a police station and hit a car on their way early Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Before 2 a.m., police said officers responded to reports of “sounds of gunshots” in the area at the 3800 block of 35th Street in the Oak Park area.

While responding to the initial shots fired report, officers received another call of a hit-and-run vehicle collision on the same street.

When officers were responding to the hit-and-run, police said a man who was shot called and told dispatch they had drove themselves to the police station on Franklin Boulevard and they hit a car in the process.

After contacting the victim, police said the man sustained a non-life threatening graze wound.

Police said more officers responded to the scene and found evidence of a shooting while also locating the vehicle that struck by the victim’s car.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made, as there’s no information on a suspect at this time.