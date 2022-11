SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to FOX40 News that “shots were fired in the direction of deputies” on Thursday in South Sacramento.

The shooting occurred near Florin Road and 65th Street Expressway and nobody was hit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies did not fire their weapons and there is no suspect in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story.