(FOX40.COM) — The temporary dog park at Sierra 2 Green in Sacramento will close and a new permanent location for a dog park has been proposed nearby, the City of Sacramento announced.

The city said the ‘popup’ dog park opened in December 2022. In October, the fenced-in dog park underwent what was supposed to be a temporary closure after glass was discovered in newly laid mulch on the ground.

Despite a July survey which found that residents favored the park 298 to 171 residents, the park will not be reopening.

The city cited the size of the park as one reason a different location needed to be chosen. According to the city, the temporary dog park at Sierra 2 Green is about 0.67 acres but city dog parks require 1.5 acres.

The city said that, after presenting eight options to the community, the Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment Department will request the Sacramento City Council “establish a capital improvement project to explore the option of a new permanent dog park at William Land Park.”

“[The City Department of Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment] has worked with stakeholders and community members to find solutions and positive outcomes for all users and agree there is a need for additional dedicated dog park areas within the community,” Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment Director Jackie Beecham said.

The city said it will also evaluate expanding Partner Dog Park at Belle Cooledge Park.